Applications flood in for special new A Level courses at Milton Keynes College

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of students have flocked to sign up for A Levels at Milton Keynes College after it launched four new pathway courses.

Staff at the college have been “blown away” by the number of people interested in the special pathways, which are designed to help them towards specific sectors in employment or university.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They give students the chance to work on subjects which will help them specialise in particular areas. There’s a Green Pathway, which includes environmental science and biology, a Social Science Pathway comprising psychology and sociology, the Creative Pathway features English Language and Literature and Media Studies, and the Digital Business Pathway with Computer Science and Business.

MK College

Whichever the students choose, they’ll take a third A Level, choosing from English, maths, business, psychology or law.

“We’ve been inundated with requests for more information and applications,” said Marc Hulbert who’s been recruited by the college to be Head of A Levels.

He added: “It’s important for people to realise that coming to college isn’t going to be an easy option. They’ll need grades every bit as high as those expected by schools, so competition for places will be fierce. If you want to do maths A level, for example, you’ll need a grade seven at GCSE, because the A Level is really tough. To be accepted onto the Green Pathway you’ll have to have a six at maths and a double six in science. It’s far from easy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marc has strong connections with some of the top universities in the country including Oxford and Cambridge, and he will welcome students who want to aim really high.

“The A level programme at Milton Keynes College will certainly be academic. In addition to three A Levels, students will be able to take the Extended Project Qualification, a 5,000-word dissertation that universities really value, as well as an introductory Latin course, great for those studying biology, law or English.

" A Levels at MK College are going to be all about helping people make the best of their abilities and maximise their life chances. After all, why shouldn’t someone who studies here go to Oxford or Cambridge? We certainly don’t see why not.”

Marc said he is putting together an incredibly strong team of teaching staff. “We already have a lot of lecturers here with significant experience teaching A Level and I’m hugely encouraged by the amount of interest it’s provoked among staff. We’ve got people who’ve taught at that level in maths, law, English, the sciences – a really broad range. There are some serious academic high fliers among them too, with quite a few Master’s degrees and PhD’s between them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The college environment gives you a new start and much more independence than you would experience in a school sixth form. It’s the perfect stepping stone to university.”

“If you’ve got the ambition and you think College life might be right for you, just drop us a line and we’ll show you exactly what’s on offer.”