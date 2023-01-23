Apprentice star Rochelle gets on board Milton Keynes Riot Rehab Bus to help people quit smoking

A Milton Keynes business is helping people to quit smoking – while sat in the hairdresser's chair.

The Riot Rehab Bus has been converted into a pop-up hair salon offering free haircuts to hundreds of smokers with the help of Apprentice star Rochelle Anthony.

Rochelle is currently starring in BBC1’s The Apprentice, vying to become Lord Sugar’s potential business partner.

The Riot Rehab Bus will be offering free haircuts to help people to quit smoking

She said: “As a salon owner, I know how engaging the interactions between stylists and clients can be. It’s a really useful segment of time where they tend to zen out and just listen.

“It’s great Riot Rehab recognised the power of the salon chair as a moment to educate people on quitting smoking, and to be back in my hometown to lend a hand is really exciting.

“We can’t wait to welcome people to the salon and set them off on their quit smoking journey, with a new trim.”

The Riot Rehab service is dedicated to smokers, or those trying to quit.

Rochelle Anthony will be getting aboard the Riot Rehab Bus to help people quit smoking

Men will be able to choose from a razor cut, scissor cut, fade cut or a head shave, while women can choose a bob, one length cut, dry styling curls, beachy waves, bubble ponytails or pin curls.

Riot Rehab believes the pop-up, “taking the scissors to tobacco use”, is exactly what’s needed in MK to help the estimated 15% of the population that still smoke, to quit.

The initiative kicks-off a big year of quit-smoking schemes in the Milton Keynes area for Riot Rehab, which is seeking to help make the region Smoke Free by 2025, ahead of the government’s national target of 2030.

Ben Johnson, Founder of Riot Labs that created Riot Rehab as a vehicle to help people quit smoking, explained: “Riot Rehab is on a mission to create a smoke-free world, and we’ve always tackled the issue of helping people quit smoking through disruptive methods compared to other brands and Government-backed health organisations.

“We’re confident that tackling those moments of small talk head-on like the dreaded hair salon chair to deliver education and advice for tobacco users in Milton Keynes will have a significant impact on helping them quit smoking.

"Let’s be honest, nobody loves yapping to their hairdresser for 30 minutes, so this is a really good use of the time in the chair – with the bonus of a free haircut.”

He says using the hairdresser’s chair as a scenario to provide education and support has emerged as a popular trend. A recent GYMSHARK campaign saw a pop-up barbers’ used as a safe space for men to talk about their mental health, while a hair stylist in Australia uses her salon chair to educate clients on climate change.

And last summer, Riot Rehab helped thousands of festival-goers quit smoking through educating them on-the-ground on its bespoke R.I.O.T 4-Step Quit-Smoking plan – now the same team of smoking cessation experts are taking to the salon to help people kick the habit.

Rochelle and her stylist team will join forces with Riot Rehab quit-smoking experts to offer free haircuts from 12pm-7pm on January 28, at centre:mk.

