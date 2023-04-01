News you can trust since 1981
April Fools alert as Riot Rehab come clean on restricted “smoking area” plans

Did you stub out our attempts to trick you – there is a serious side to it all, though, here’s how to get real help quitting

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Apr 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

Riot Rehab collaborated with the MK Citizen to try and trick our readers this morning. But now we can reveal the radical proposals to create a designated restricted smoker’s area in the heart of MK was just a prank – for April Fools.

This morning we reported that smoking could be limited to small three-mile stretch of Milton Keynes under radical new plans.

A spokesperson from Riot Rehab’s Smoke Free MK campaign, commented: “On the one day of the year where a prank is acceptable, we thought we’d use it to get in front of the people of MK.

Generic stock picture of a cigarette stubbed out in an ashtray.
“We 100% do not believe smokers should be separated or left alone to kick the habit.

"It’s why all our quit smoking campaigning tackles life’s triggers to smoke head on. Whether it’s at a festival, in the pub, or at the office – we’re showing up to deliver our 4-Step Q.U.I.T Smoking plan. We believe people can start their quit smoking journey wherever, whenever.

Just last month, we offered free haircuts to smokers with a pop-up hair salon outside Centre: MK - using the awkward 20-minute chat in the barber's chair to educate people on how to quit smoking and set dozens of people on their way to quitting.

Find out more and join the movement visit the Riot Rehab website.

The "leaked" map was designed to depict a cigarette
