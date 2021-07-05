Aqua Parcs bounces into Milton Keynes with fun for all the family in new location

MK’s wettest, wildest and wackiest adventure has re-opened at Willen Lake.

Aqua Parcs moved into its new home at the Watersports Centre this weekend and it's bigger, better and even bouncier than ever before.

It offers brand new obstacles, including a high speed slide with a cliff jump, a seesaw-like obstacle course and a Rockit balance feature.

Aqua Parcs offers fun for all the family

Aqua Parcs is one of the UK’s biggest inflatable water courses and its other obstacles include The Temple, Bypass, Moon Jump and Wave Rider to The Narrows, Ninja Jump, Whirlpool and Overpass.

Entry is £20 during off-peak times and £22 at peak times when booked online, or £25 when booked at reception. Alternatively, Aqua Parcs super-fans can get a season ticket for £50.00, giving them access to unlimited sessions until September.

All sessions include wetsuit hire, a safety briefing, a buoyancy aid and 50 minutes on the park.

Kieron, Joint Owner of Aqua Parcs, said: “We are so, so excited to finally move into our new home! It’s been a great addition to our 2021 season, and it was great to see guests experience it for the first time this weekend."

The contemporary new Watersports Centre opened this weekend and saw over 1,000 test out the facilities. Located on the edge of the lake, visitors can make use of the modern changing rooms, showers and toilets when they visit Aqua Parcs.