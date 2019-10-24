Archaeology Day returns to Milton Keynes in November

Milton Keynes Council will host its annual Archaeology Day at the Church of Christ the Cornerstone on Saturday, November 2.

The free event, on the theme of Archaeology in the Community, will host a morning of children’s activities from 10am – 12.30pm, including a 3D Techniques in Archaeology workshop hosted by Cotswold Archaeology.

There will also be displays from local archaeology and heritage groups highlighting recent projects and activities.

In the afternoon, from 1pm to 3pm speakers from MK and beyond will share their experiences of Community Archaeology highlighting different approaches, techniques and outcomes of their projects and programmes.

The event and all activities are free to attend and don’t need to be booked in advance – just turn up on the day.

For more information, contact Nick Crank, Senior Archaeological Officer at MKC on 01908 254259.