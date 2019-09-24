Archery club targets new home in Milton Keynes

An archery club that has been active for more than 50 years is desperately searching for a field where members can meet and shoot.

Newport Pagnell Archers currently shoot on land they rent from the Parks Trust at the Caldecotte Xperience centre in Simpson.

But they have been asked to leave when the season finishes the end of this month because Action4youth, which runs the centre, needs greater flexibility to run activities for visitors.

“Whilst we are delighted that their business is expanding it has left us without an outdoor shooting range,” said club committee member Sue Bunker.

She added: “I have contacted Newport Pagnell Town Council and they are trying to help but they haven't really got anywhere that is large enough. I also asked Parks Trust and they don't have anything suitable either.”

The club is now appealing through the Citizen for a new venue for next season, which starts again in March.

They need a field that is at least 200m long and 60m wide, with room for their 20ft storage container.

"Our club is run by dedicated, enthusiastic and experienced people giving unpaid time to promote and practice archery,” said Sue.

"We have approximately 100 members, although they don't all shoot. We have a wide variety of abilities and ages. We have archers that shoot nationally and at county level whilst others are happy just to shoot at club and improve their personal best,” said Sue.

The club, which was formed in 1967, shoots indoors during the winter at Millmead Hall in Wolverton and also at Ousedale School one night a week.

They support wheelchair archers and have three members who have won medals in the Paralympic games.