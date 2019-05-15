Are Milton Keynes burgers and bangers the best in Britain?

A bold Milton Keynes butcher is on a roll with his handmade burgers and sausages both winning Best in Britain awards.

Olney Butchers shop owner Graham Daniels entered his pork Madras sausages and tasty stuffed cheeseburgers into The Great British Butchers awards 2019.

Olney Butchers shop owner Graham Daniels with his team

To his amazement both products won a gold award, with the sausages scoring 59 out of 60 points.

But even more of a sizzling success were the cheeseburgers, which were judged in the top three out of hundreds of entries.

The burgers, made with 95 per cent lean beef and stuffed with mozzarella and mature cheddar, will now go through to the finals in Harrogate on Sunday.

“It’s a real honour,” said Graham. “Local people love our burgers and sausages but I didn’t realise they’d do so well nationally.”

He employs two butchers to create a steady supply of enticing products, including pork and asparagus sausages and even chicken, chilli and lime bangers.

They even hold monthly sausage-making workshops for the public to explore new flavours. But the favourite products are the store’s own Olney Sausage and the stuffed cheeseburgers.

“We even have customers going abroad who come in to stock up on burgers to take with them,” said Graham.

“The idea just came to us one day. Why not put the cheese inside the burger? We blended the cheese to get the right stickiness and taste and it worked brilliantly.”