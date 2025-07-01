Are these the longest-serving publicans in Milton Keynes?
Aptly-named Kevin and Helen Brewer have been the popular hosts at Station Tavern in Woburn Sands since 1985 and the pub has thrived under their expert care.
Now the pair have been presented with an official Long Service to the Community Award by CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale organisation.
They plan to hand over the pub’s rein’s shortly to their son Dominic and enjoy a well-earned retirement, said a CAMRA spokesperson.
"But we’re certain they'll both continue to be regulars in the Station Tavern!” they said.
Meanwhile, Kevin is not resting on his laurels, but is now overseeing major refurbishment work, both at the rear of the pub and with a kitchen - all due to be completed by the end of August.
He and Helen have thanked all their customers past and present for being “such an important part” of their lives.