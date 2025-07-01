Are these the longest-serving publicans in Milton Keynes?

Pub landlords Kevin and Helen Brewer

A husband and wife have been presented with a special award from CAMRA for running the same pub for 40 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aptly-named Kevin and Helen Brewer have been the popular hosts at Station Tavern in Woburn Sands since 1985 and the pub has thrived under their expert care.

Now the pair have been presented with an official Long Service to the Community Award by CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They plan to hand over the pub’s rein’s shortly to their son Dominic and enjoy a well-earned retirement, said a CAMRA spokesperson.

"But we’re certain they'll both continue to be regulars in the Station Tavern!” they said.

Meanwhile, Kevin is not resting on his laurels, but is now overseeing major refurbishment work, both at the rear of the pub and with a kitchen - all due to be completed by the end of August.

He and Helen have thanked all their customers past and present for being “such an important part” of their lives.