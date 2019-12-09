Are you all ears? This wonky-eared rabbit that looks like a unicorn needs Milton Keynes home

Do a double-take and this lop-eared rabbit could be mistaken for a unicorn - but despite his wonky ear, he wants to live hoppily ever after in a new home.

Aptly-named Wonky came into staff at RSPCA at its Milton Keynes & North Bucks branch, as the previous owners were unable to keep him.

Wonky the rabbit

But the wonky-eared cutie is looking for a new home - and we don't think he'll have a problem. In fact, we think he's ear-resistible.

Carol Spindler, from the branch, said: “Wonky came into our care because his previous owners couldn’t keep him any longer.

“He’s a truly adorable boy, he’s very affectionate and friendly."

And she added: “He has such an unusual look and it’s amazing how his ear flips up and stands upright on his head - just like a unicorn horn.”

Wonky the rabbit

Wonky is a large bunny (over 3kg) and is four years old. He loves attention and enjoys sitting beside you for strokes. But ..... he doesn’t particularly like being picked up.

Carol added: “This lovable boy really deserves a home where he’ll get lots of attention and treats.

"He would suit a family with older children and would make a wonderful addition to the home.”

Wonky would love a large, secure home outside or indoors and would benefit from a female bunny to keep him company.

To find out more about Wonky and make sure he does the bunny hop this Christmas, contact the branch at smallmammals@mkrspca.org.uk or 01908 611179.

This winter, the RSPCA expects to take in more than 10,000 animals in need across England & Wales. To donate directly to RSPCA Milton Keynes & North Bucks branch click here