Are you embarrassed by female workers cleaning gents' toilets in Milton Keynes?

A visitor to centre:mk has asked for male readers' opinions on using public toilets while a female is cleaning them.

The man contacted the Citizen to say how "shocked and offended" he was by the presence of a female cleaner when he went to use the gents' loos in Silbury Boulevard.

He said: "There is a sign that can easily be missed on the way in, warning that the toilets are being cleaned by people of all genders. But I think the fact that there are dozens of urinals makes it inappropriate for a female to be present."

The sign on the gents toilets at centre:mk

He added: "For the sake of political correctness, are there men walking around in the female toilets too?

"Personally I choose not to urinate in front of females but perhaps I'd be considered odd or hateful in this ultra PC age?

"If a clothes shop had the same arrangement with their changing rooms, would customers be put off visiting? I know it's a delicate issue but I was wondering what the viewpoints of your readers would be.

"Is it an acceptable part of modern life or does it make people uncomfortable?"

Gents' urinals. Photo: Getty Images