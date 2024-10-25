Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new store selling products from many of the country’s top brands is set to open in Milton Keynes tomorrow.

The Entertainer is due to open its 166th store in centre:mk tomorrow, near to John Lewis, with the premises set to cover almost 4,000 square feet.

To mark its opening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is due to be held at 8.55am, followed by a Lucky Dip, where the first 20 families to visit the store can claim a free gift card ranging in value from £5 to £100.

Characters including Bluey, Peppa Pig and the ELC King will be joining in the fun and meeting visitors.

The Entertainer is set to open its 166th UK store in Milton Keynes tomorrow

Other activities on opening day include face painting, a balloon artist and in-store demonstrations.

Group chief executive officer of The Entertainer Andrew Murphy OBE said: “We are so pleased to be bringing The Entertainer back to Milton Keynes after a number of years away and have been absolutely delighted with the reception we've had from local shoppers and everyone at centre:mk.

“2024 has been a hugely exciting year for The Entertainer, opening 861 Toy Shops across Tesco's UK & Ireland store estate, launching our partnership with Moonpig, celebrating Early Learning Centre's 50th anniversary and growing our own-brand participation to reach 25% of total sales - it's been an outstanding time for the company.

“We’re committed to bringing exceptional prices and great quality toys and games directly to families and children right in the heart of their local community.

“We're proud to be Britain's toy shop and are all really looking forward to welcoming the people of Milton Keynes and surrounding areas to our new centre:mk store.”