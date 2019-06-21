Armed Forces to be honoured by Milton Keynes Council on Monday

Milton Keynes Council will host a flag-raising ceremony on Monday outside their Civic Offices as the city shows its support for the Armed Forces.

The celebratory event – which takes place ahead of Armed Forces Week and Armed Forces Day – will officially get underway at 10am with a military march past, but ahead of that a choir will entertain guests from 9.30am.

The Mayor of Milton Keynes Councillor Sam Crooks, Leader of the Council Councillor Pete Marland and the council's Armed Forces Champion Councillor Terry Baines will also pay their own personal tributes.

Mr Crooks said: “I am very proud that the Council has signed the Armed Forces Covenant. We want to make the same commitment to our Forces that they make to us, every day, and in so many parts of the world. Armed Forces Day expresses that commitment.”