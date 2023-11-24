Arrests made and 32 knives seized in Milton Keynes as part of Operation Sceptre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thames Valley Police has released the results of last week’s Operation Sceptre, which included the seizure of 32 knives in Milton Keynes.

Operation Sceptre is a national week of action to tackle knife crime held twice a year in May and November. It sees police increase their proactive and preventative approaches to deliver education and raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime.

Throughout the week, officers conducted nearly 1,200 high visibility patrols in known hotspots for violence, using the Hotspots Policing App on their mobile phones – the only force in the country using the technology to put officers in the right places at the right time.Over 110 test purchase operations were run in partnership with local community youth groups and Trading Standards, testing retailers ensure age-verification before selling knives. Twenty seven retailers failed and received penalties.Officers visited those known to carry knives or to be involved in violence to give advice and remind that any offending will lead to arrest, while also offering support if someone feels they need help.Known offenders were targeted, appropriately using powers such as Stop & Search. Forty arrests were made and 12 knives were seized as a result.Officers, PCSOs and staff participated in 70 education sessions, visiting schools and running engagement events to raise awareness of the dangers of knives and exploitation.The knife amnesty bins, which are permanently installed across the Thames Valley, resulted in a total of 337 knives being handed in including:> Milton Keynes: 32

> Buckinghamshire: 136

> Oxfordshire: 62

> Berkshire: 107.

Police say tackling knife crime and serious violence is a force priority. All recorded knife crime is trending down 4% when comparing 1 October 2022 – 31 October 2023 with the same period for the year before.

Superintendent Lewis Prescott-Mayling, Strategic Lead for Serious Violence Reduction, Thames Valley Police, said: “Once again we have seen some good results from our intensification of activity during the week, as well as some great partnership work focused on earlier intervention and prevention.

“Our policing approach is to target places and people.

“We put our resources into those areas where we know violence occurs, with high visibility policing to act as a deterrent. And for hot people – those who we know are involved in knife crime or other associated offences such as drugs supply – we use all of our powers to apply pressure, disrupt them and where necessary arrest and put them before the courts.

“The knife amnesty bins are always available to anyone – no details are taken, no questions are asked. If you have a weapon, now is the time to get rid of it. Don’t put yourself at risk of prosecution and most importantly, don’t put yourself or others at risk of harm.”

Matthew Barber, Police & Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley, said: “Tackling serious violence and the scourge of knife crime remains a high priority.