Arrests made and bikes recovered during operation to tackle motorcycle theft in Milton Keynes
Thames Valley Police’s Roads Policing Unit joined members of the Milton Keynes neighbourhood policing teams and Priority Crime Team in what was described as a proactive operation to tackle the issue.
The first day of the operation saw one electric motorcycle which was being used illegally seized, one vehicle linked to drug dealing seized, and two men arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, after a stop and search which uncovered a large quantity of drugs.
During the second day of the operation three stolen motorcycles were recovered, while one stolen e-bike was also recovered, shortly after it had been taken.
Two men were arrested in connection with these thefts, and they are currently in custody, while one man was arrested for dangerous driving and failing to stop after riding away from officers on a motorcycle.
Police posted a photo on social media of one of the arrested individuals with a crying emoji obscuring his face.
In a statement posted on social media TVP Roads Policing said: "We understand the public’s frustration with the rise in motorcycle thefts in Milton Keynes.
"That’s why we’re taking action - operations like this demonstrate our commitment to tackling crime and anti-social behaviour head-on.
"Our Roads Policing Unit provides specialist support to our local teams, helping to keep our communities safe and secure."