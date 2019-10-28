Arsonist jailed after putting lives at risk in string of attacks in Milton Keynes

A prolific arsonist has been jailed after deliberating setting three buildings alight in one day, putting lives at risk.

Michael Howard, 40, of Harlow Crescent, Oxley Park, pleaded guilty to one of arson along with two counts of arson with intent to endanger life and was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison.

Michael Howard

On March 28 this year, reckless Howard deliberately started a property fire in Harlow Crescent before targeting two premises in Barnsdale Drive, Westcroft.

He was arrested the same day and charged on March 29.

Detective constable Lynda Stearman said: “Howard’s actions were dangerous and thankfully no-one was injured during the fires.

“Thames Valley Police does not tolerate such offences and I am pleased that Howard has been brought to justice and can now reflect on his actions whilst in prison.”