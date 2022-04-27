Artist at Milton Keynes Gallery gets shortlisted for Britain's biggest art prize

Ingrid Pollard’s nomination comes for her exhibition called Carbon Slowly Turning, which is currently on display in the gallery.

The prize, considered to be the highest honour in the art world, is awarded to a British artist for an outstanding exhibition or other presentation of their work in the preceding year as determined by a jury.

The exhibition runs at MK Gallery until May 29 and is a major survey of Ingrid’s work.

Ingrid Pollard. Photo: Emile Holba

It’s the first exhibition to fully explore her pioneering and experimental practice from the 1980s to the present day, and it examines her substantial contribution to British art.

It is curated by Gilane Tawadros in collaboration with the artist.

Ingrid is nominated alongside three other artists: Heather Pillipson, Veronica Ryan and Sin Wai Kin.