As families struggle with homelessness, thousands of houses are lying empty and unused in Milton Keynes

The number of empty homes in Milton Keynes has risen in the last decade, new census figures show.

Census figures from the Office for National Statistics show 4,435 of 117,515 total dwellings in Milton Keynes were unoccupied on census day in March 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It meant 3.8% of the 117,515 total properties in the area were empty – up from 3.4% in 2011, when the last census was undertaken

Thousands of homes are empty in Milton Keynes

Think tank the Institute for Public Policy Research said home shortages have increased rents and made home ownership unattainable. It urged the building of more houses to "ensure everyone has access to a secure, warm and affordable home".

In England, the proportion of unoccupied dwellings has soared during the last decade, with 1.5 million (6.1%) empty homes littered across the country – up from 4.2% in 2011.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The census took place during the coronavirus pandemic, and the ONS expressed caution that some unoccupied dwelling figures may be inflated due to people living with parents, overseas residents returning home, and other lockdown-related restrictions such as travel.

Luke Murphy, associate director for energy, climate, housing and infrastructure at IPPR, said: "The shortage of homes is putting pressure on rents and pushing home ownership out of reach for many, so it's concerning that the number of unoccupied homes rose in England and Wales over the past decade.

"Because the census took place during the pandemic, that may have contributed to the increase, but the rise means the Government should look again at policies to curb or control holiday homes, short-term lets, and empty homes.

"However, we mustn't pretend this will solve the housing crisis. We must build millions more homes, including affordable housing, if we're to ensure everyone has access to a secure, warm, and affordable home."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The proportion of empty homes varied across the country – London had the most unoccupied dwellings at 8%, while the West Midlands (4.8%) had the lowest.

London also saw the largest rise over the last decade, up from just 3.5% in 2011.

In the South East 220,630 of 4,026,340 total houses (5.5%) were empty.

Polly Neate, chief executive of housing and homelessness charity Shelter, said filling every empty property would not solve the shortage of affordable homes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If we can fill empty homes we should, but we will never solve the housing emergency without building a new generation of good quality social homes that local people can afford to live in," Ms Neate added.

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said local councils should be using existing powers to convert empty properties into homes.

They added: “They can increase council tax by up to 300% on long-term empty properties, take over empty homes by Compulsory Purchase Orders and Empty Dwelling Management Orders, and convert commercial buildings to residential without the need for a full planning application.

“We have delivered over 2.2 million homes since 2010 and reduced the number of long-term empty homes by more than 30,000 over the same period. We are investing £11.5bn to deliver tens of thousands more affordable homes across the country.”

Advertisement

Advertisement