As 'freedom day' approaches, Milton Keynes still has 150 new Covid cases and 86 patients in hospital with the virus

Two days before 'freedom day' and the scrapping of legal self isolation, the spread of Covid is still far from over in Milton Keynes.

Public Health figures show the city's case rate is still above national average and there were 151 new positive cases yesterday alone.

Though most cases are thought to be mild, there are still 86 Covid patients currently in MK hospital. And, over the past week, there have been four deaths with Covid-19 written as a cause on the death certificate.

As part of Boris Johnson's 'Living With Covid' plan, the legal requirement to self-isolate is being dropped from Thursday - along with state support payments and contact tracing

Free Covid tests will be stopped from April 1 for almost everyone, saving the government up to £2 billion a month.