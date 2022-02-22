As 'freedom day' approaches, Milton Keynes still has 150 new Covid cases and 86 patients in hospital with the virus
And there have been four deaths in the past week attributed to Covid
Two days before 'freedom day' and the scrapping of legal self isolation, the spread of Covid is still far from over in Milton Keynes.
Public Health figures show the city's case rate is still above national average and there were 151 new positive cases yesterday alone.
Though most cases are thought to be mild, there are still 86 Covid patients currently in MK hospital. And, over the past week, there have been four deaths with Covid-19 written as a cause on the death certificate.
As part of Boris Johnson's 'Living With Covid' plan, the legal requirement to self-isolate is being dropped from Thursday - along with state support payments and contact tracing
Free Covid tests will be stopped from April 1 for almost everyone, saving the government up to £2 billion a month.
In an interview with the BBC, the Prime Minister said: "Covid remains a dangerous disease", but added: "We have reached a stage where we think you can shift the balance away from state mandation, away from banning certain courses of action, and compelling certain courses of action, in favour of encouraging personal responsibility."