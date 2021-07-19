As Freedom Day arrives, here’s the areas in Milton Keynes where Covid cases are rising rapidly

England’s so-called ‘Freedom Day’ has finally arrived but Milton Keynes is seeing an overall increase in Covid cases.

The latest government figures show 22 out 32 neighbourhoods in MK saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period to be recorded, the second week in July.

The borough has currently recorded 896 cases in the past seven days to 13 July, bringing our infection rate to 332.5 cases per 100,000 people.

As restrictions on social distancing and mask wearing now lift in England, we reveal which neighbourhoods have the highest infection rate and which have the lowest.

The highest percentage rise in cases has been in Bletchley South where the infection rate rocketed by 242% during the week. Newport Pagnell South second worst, with an increase 146%. The 'best' neighbourhood is Central Milton Keynes and Newlands, where the case rate dropped by 35%.

You can see how your area fared on our list below. The first figure shows the case rate on July 6 and the second shows the rate on July 13. The final figure is the percentage increase or decrease.

Central Milton Keynes & Newlands 264.6 173 -35%

Westcroft & Shenley Brook End 362.1 253.5 -30%

Oldbrook & Coffee Hall 295.7 228.5 -23%

Woughton & Woolstone 292.7 259 -12%

Furzton 269.1 240.8 -11%

Stantonbury & Bradville 313.7 283.8 -10%

Eaglestone & Fishermead 242.1 220.1 -9%

Denbigh 249.6 237.1 -5%

Broughton, Middleton & Kents Hill 356.4 343.2 -4%

Bletchley North West 298.5 298.5 0%

Loughton 295.3 310.1 5%

Bletchley West 382 450.3 18%

Walnut Tree & Tilbrook 371.4 445.7 20%

Great Linford & Giffard Park 258.9 319.8 24%

Bletchley East 190.5 241.3 27%

Hanslope, Castlethorpe & Sherington 250.8 371.6 48%

Shenley Wood & Grange Farm 246.8 383.2 55%

Wolverton & New Bradwell 207.3 324 56%

Far Bletchley 303.1 482.2 59%

Tattenhoe & Emerson Valley 159.6 255.3 60%

Bradwell Common 152.3 258.9 70%

Stacey Bushes & Fullers Slade 184.4 318.5 73%

Willen & Downhead Park 197.4 345.4 75%

Stony Stratford & Old Wolverton 168.5 300.8 79%

Olney & Lavendon 83.6 155.3 86%

Bow Brickhill & Woburn Sands 282.6 535.4 89%

Two Mile Ash 165.2 330.4 100%

Linford Wood 124.2 248.4 100%

Newport Pagnell North 193.9 401.7 107%

Bradwell Village 234.1 486.3 108%

Newport Pagnell South 318.5 782.9 146%