As 'Freedom Day' is delayed here are the Milton Keynes areas where Covid infections rose in the first week of June

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a delay to the easing of lockdown restrictions in England tonight.

It is expected that coronavirus restrictions will stay in place for another four weeks after the initial 21 June ‘unlocking’ date.

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures for Milton Keynes show 18 out of 33 areas saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of June.

The biggest increases were in Bletchley South and Shenley Wood and Grange Farm, where the case rate shot up by 133% that week. But the highest number of cases came in Stony Stratford and Old Wolverton, followed by Westcroft and Shenley Brook End.

Other areas such as Bletchley East, Bradwell Common, Stantonbury and Bradville, and Stacey Bushes and Fullers Slade did not see a single case during the same period. Several areas saw the Covid case rate decrease over the week.

Now as the country looks set to stay with some restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise between 01 and 8 June.

The figures relate to the case rate of each area - ie the equation of how many cases there has been, pro rata, per 100,000 of the neighbourhood's population.

1. Bletchley South and Shenley Wood and Grange Farm saw the case rates shoot up by 133% from 39 to 90.9.

2. Stony Stratford and Old Wolverton went up by 114%, from a case rate of 84.2 to one of 180.5.

3. CoffeeHall and Oldbrook showed a high increase, starting with a zero case rate on June 1 and rising to 121 by June 8.

4. Westcroft and Shenley Brook End started the week with a high case rate of 108.6 . By the end of the week the case rate was identical - so the rise was 0%.