As health workers await announcement that could scrap mandatory jabs Milton Keynes Hospital reveals Covid patients have DOUBLED over past week

The number of patients admitted to MK Hospital with Covid has doubled in the past week, the Citizen can reveal.

There are currently around 70 inpatients that have the virus with a significant number suffering from breathing difficulties and other side effects. It is understood many of these have been vaccinated.

The news comes as the UK awaits an announcement from the government that could see the scrapping of mandatory Covid vaccines for all NHS staff as well as health and social care workers.

Hospital. Photo: Radar

There is speculation that the government will perform a U turn, and Boris Johnson has said the health secretary will be saying more later today.

Health workers in England were meant to be fully vaccinated by April and many of those who refused have lost their jobs. This has left some care homes in MK short-staffed and struggling to find replacement workers.

Meanwhile a Milton Keynes University Hospital spokesperson said: “Cases of patients being admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 have doubled over the last week and we currently have around 70 inpatients that have the virus."

MK's case rate (number of cases per 1000,000 people) is currently still high at 1,364.2. The national average is 940..

Jabs

Yesterday there were 460 new cases in the borough and over the past week five deaths have been recorded in MK with Covid-19 written on the death certificate.

The hospital spokesman said: “As cases of COVID remain high both in our community and hospital, visiting to patients remains limited just to those nearing or at the end of their life or patients that require carer support. These visits are authorised on a case-by-case basis following a request to the ward from the patient’s family or carers.

“We completely understand the impact visiting restrictions have on the loved ones of our patients and any decision to limited visitors is not one taken lightly, and is designed to protect our patients and their families. The restrictions are kept under constant review and if there is any change, we will inform the public straight away via our website and social media channels.”

Visiting to the hospital’s main adult wards is limited to patients nearing or at the end of life and patients who need carer support.

Milton Keynes University Hospital

Visiting on the paediatric and maternity wards remains unchanged, meaning a parent can accompany a child at all times during their hospital visit and one birth partner can accompany a woman attending for antenatal care, labour and birth, and postnatal care.