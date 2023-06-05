News you can trust since 1981
As Love Island returns to the screens tonight, here's how to get a free bottle of WKD to celebrate in Milton Keynes

There’s one catch – you have to share a name with an islander
By Sally Murrer
Published 5th Jun 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 13:01 BST

Popular reality TV show Love Island returns to the screen tonight (Monday) and free bottles of WKD are on offer to celebrate.

But there’s just one catch - you have to share your name with an islander.

The official drinks partner is offering bottles of its new Orange and Passionfruit flavour WKD to people called Ruchee, Tyrique, Molly, George, Catherine, Mehdi, Ella, Mitchel, Jess or André.

Love Island series 10 starts tonightLove Island series 10 starts tonight
These are the names of the latest series 10 islanders gearing up for a summer of coupling up and dating dramas.

The giveaway is available for anyone over the age of 18. But namesakes of the opening line up will have to act fast, as there are only 50 bottles up for grabs.

Alison Gray, Head of Brand at WKD, said: “We’re over the moon to have recoupled with Love Island as its official alcohol partner for a third year, and fourth season running.

“To celebrate the launch of our limited-edition Love Island label featured on the new WKD Orange & Passion Fruit drink, which is now available in Asda, Morrisons, and local convenience stores, what better opportunity than to offer fans of the show a free tipple to enjoy while watching the show with friends.

“There’s only a select number available so you’ll need to be quick to get your hands on a bottle!”

To claim a free bottle, entrants will need to be one of the first 50 to visit here and submit their name, age and proof of ID.

This is fourth season that WKD has partnered with Love Island.

Related topics:Milton Keynes