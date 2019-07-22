As many as 240 jobs on the way to Milton Keynes thanks to Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Marcus by Goldman Sachs has opened a new UK customer care centre in Milton Keynes, with the promise of up to 240 jobs to come.

Marcus hosted local business guests to a welcome breakfast and Mayor Sam Crooks opened the office with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs comes to MK

Located at Caldecotte Lake Business Park, the new centre is the bank’s first UK office outside central London and will be a base for its customer care team.

Des McDaid, Managing Director at Marcus by Goldman Sachs in the UK, said: “We have ambitious plans for Marcus in the UK and are proud to be opening a second office today to allow us to continue to deliver exceptional customer service to UK savers.

“As a fast-growing business hub with great local talent, Milton Keynes is an ideal location for the expansion of Marcus and ensures we keep good connectivity with the rest of our business based in London.

“Today we see 30 new team members join the Marcus family here in Milton Keynes, and over the coming months we will look to recruit even more local customer service professionals. We’re really pleased to be here, and as we grow, so will the number of people we employ locally.”

Marcus by Goldman Sachs launched in the UK in September 2018 and has attracted more than 250,000 customers since then. The Milton Keynes office will support the customer care team in London, providing first-class telephone service to Marcus customers across the UK.

Marcus currently has open roles in Milton Keynes ranging from customer support agents to team leaders.