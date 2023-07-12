The new Mission Impossible film is hitting screens in MK today (Monday), swiftly followed by the new Barbie movie and Oppenheimer.

To celebrate, WonderDays has teamed up with FilmPass, the UK’s number one cinema gift card provider, to give peoplethe opportunity to buy cheap tickets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new FilmPass multi-cinema e-tickets let you book up to six cinema passes in one go for any any 2D film showing in more than 400 participating cinemas across the UK.

Mission Impossible hits the cinema screen in MK today

Tickets come in at just £7.50 per person - offering a saving of up to 50% compared with booking them direct.

Abi Sadler, partnerships manager at WonderDays, said:. “The cost of living crisis has had us all tightening our belts, but now more than ever, we need a bit of fun in our lives. Our new partnership with FilmPass is a great option for those wanting to see the latest releases without putting a dent in their wallet, or for those trying to find the perfect gift for the film fan in their life.

“You can purchase up to six tickets at a time, all of which come under the same voucher code to make booking really easy. All you need to do is redeem your voucher a few days before you want to see your film and book your chosen showing from there.

Advertisement

Advertisement