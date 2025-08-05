As petrol prices rise for eighth week running, here's the cheapest places to fill up in Milton Keynes

The price of petrol and diesel is rising for the eighth week in a row – but there’s still ways for Milton Keynes drivers to dodge the increase.

New government date shows the price of fuel is now the highest since April and experts warn that it could remain high for a least they next few weeks.#

They have described it as "yet another blow to household budgets" and are advising drivers to shop around and avoid tourist areas when filling up.

The average price nationally of unleaded petrol now 134.3p a litre, up from 134.24p a week ago, the data shows.

Diesel has also increased to 142.13p a litre, up from 142p a week ago.e.

Samuel Mather-Holgate, Independent Financial Adviser at Mather and Murray Financial, warned that high prices will remain for at least the next few weeks.

He said: "The price of crude oil stayed high for an extended period but in the last week has crashed from $71 to $65 dollars a barrel. That sounds like good news, but it can take weeks for this to filter through to the pump.

“And in an uncertain world, if things kick off in the Middle East again or tariffs hit petroleum, these price reductions might not make it to your wallet.”

Harry Goodliffe, Director at HTG Mortgages, said it was “yet another blow to household budgets”.

He added: "It’s not just about the Middle East anymore, it’s a mix of oil supply cuts, refinery issues, and a weak pound pushing up import costs.

"I don’t think we’re heading for the extremes of 2022, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see unleaded hitting 140p a litre soon if things don’t settle.

Tony Redondo, Founder at Cosmos Currency Exchange, advised drivers to avoid tourist areas when filling up.

He said: "Petrol prices are rising fast due mostly to a weakening… Local price variations, higher in tourist areas, worsen the pinch/”

Currently, the cheapest pumps in Milton Keynes are at Tesco Extra at Kingston. Here, petrol is just 130.9p per litre while diesel is 130.9p,

Next cheapest are the BP and Esso garages on the H6 Childs Way, where petrol is 134.9p per litre – very slightly above the national average - and diesel 138.9p.