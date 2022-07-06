As students anxiously await GCSE and A Level results next month, take comfort in the fact that Milton Keynes has been declared one of the brainiest area in England

The city takes sixth place in the brainy stakes, according to research from puzzle experts SudokuCraze.

They studied level 8 attainment rates for GCSE and A-Level exams in every local authority in England as well as scrutinising the percentage of population in each area that have higher education qualifications.

Milton Keynes emerged as having the second highest percentage of exam takers achieving a level 8 or higher at 59.05%.,

A Level and GCSE results are out next month

But the city’s overall score was lowered due to the lower number of people with higher education degrees – 47.5% of the population. .

York is the brainiest area in the UK with residents having the highest combined levels of qualifications and high exam pass rates. Some 59.3% of residents there have a degree. while 55.28% attained a level 8 or higher in A-Level and GCSE exams

Wokingham and Trafford rank as second and third brainiest places respectively.

In fifth place was London. The capital ranked second for higher education degrees - 58.75%. But it just failed to make the top ten for students achieving a level 8 pass rate or higher.

A spokesperson for SudokuCraze said: “Since the pandemic began, there have been numerous setbacks to education and exams, however these findings highlight the areas in England that have surpassed the national average and are indeed the brainiest areas in the country.”