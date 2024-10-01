As the evenings draw in, there’s still plenty to get up to in MK’s parks this autumn, saysThe Parks Trust

Enjoy a cruise on the Electra community boat in Milton Keynes this autumn

The Parks Trust is urging people to get out and about this autumn and enjoy the list of activities arranged in MK’s parks.

They have this week published a list of events including everything from canal cruises on Electra community boat to a food festival in Great Linford.

The regular scheduled events are:

Women’s Walking Network tours a different park each month – Thursday 3rd October takes place at Tattenhoe Valley Park to explore the length of the valley, linking into the North Bucks Way and into the ancient woodland of Howe Park Wood.

Tree Tots – Thursday 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th October. Our wonderful Outdoor Learning Team runs Tree Tots, a weekly 50-minute nature play session, taking place in a dedicated area of Howe Park Wood every Thursday at 10am.

Woof Walk – Woof Walks are our series of guided walks discovering our green spaces with your dog, and to allow both you and your dog to socialise and meet others. Details for October are: Waterhall Park – Wednesday 9th October, Broughton Brook – Saturday 26th October, Great Linford Manor Park Guided Walk - Friday 11th and Sunday 27th October.

5 Ways Café at St Andrew’s Church – Tuesday 8th and 22nd October A dementia-friendly community café held at St. Andrew’s Church. Optional accessible walk afterwards at midday around Great Linford Manor Park and the village.

Other events include Linford Eats – Thursday 3rd October Come and join the final Linford Eats event for 2024! Running from 4-8pm, there’ll be lots of exciting food to experience with expanded covered areas featuring a fantastic market for small businesses and some incredible stalls serving delicious street food.

Community Litter Pick – Friday 4th October If you’re looking to get involved in community volunteering, you could help improve the environment for local wildlife and remove any hazards, by joining our monthly community litter pick. In October there will be the litter pick of Campbell Park, led by a Parks Trust Ranger from 10am on 4th October.

Electra Walk and Glide Weekend – Saturday 5th & Sunday 6th October All aboard for the final spaces on Electra Walk, Glide and Dine events on 5th and 6th October. With different length options, there’s something for everyone. You’ll see an array of interesting sights on your travels, including the Gyosei Art Trail, Great Linford Manor Park and Campbell Park.

City of Codes and Lights Festival – Saturday 5th October

Parks and Run, Furzton Lake - Sunday 6th October

Walk & Talk: Shenley Wood and MK’s Ancient Woodlands – Friday 11th October

Ibiza Orchestra Experience - Friday 11th October#

Oktoberfest – Saturday 12th October, Oktoberfest returns to Milton Keynes for Bavarian-themed fun and frolics in Campbell Park.

Discovery Stroll: Caldecotte Brook – Tuesday 15th October.

#MK Can Quest – Wednesday 16th October. This year MK Food Bank are challenging businesses and community groups to return to Campbell Park on World Food Day 16th October! Teams of 4 will search for Cans and test their wits against various physical and mental challenges, around the MK Can route (7.6km).

Descriptive Guided Walk: Campbell Park Art – Thursday 17th October

Parks & Ride: Tattenhoe Valley – Sunday 27th October

Head online here to view the full programme of events and outdoor learning activities.