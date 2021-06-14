As the nation prepares for lockdown extension, Milton Keynes sees 32 new Covid cases in 24 hours

Another 32 new Covid cases have been confirmed in Milton Keynes today.

Over the past seven days there have been 150 cases in the city and, according to scientific research, more than 90 per cent of them are believed to be the new Delta variant.

The seven-day case rate in Milton Keynes has crept up over the past month and now stands 55.7 cases per 100,000 people. However, this is still below the national average of 67.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Nationally, 7,742 people have tested positive over the past 24 hours and three deaths have been recorded, None of these deaths was in MK, where there are just three Covid patients currently in our hospital.

In many regions of the UK, Delta cases are doubling every four to 11 days, and report from Public Health England shows the variant, first detected in India, now makes up more than 90% of cases.