By Neil Shefferd
Published 1st Sep 2025, 12:38 BST
Aspley Hill in Woburn Sands is set to be closed for two days later this week to allow flood prevention works to be completed.

The road through Woburn Sands, which passes close to St Mary’s Catholic Church, is due to be shut on Thursday, September 4 and Friday, September 5 to allow the works to take place.

It is expected the works will take place between 9am and 3.30pm with the road shut at all times during this period – except for emergency vehicles.

The alternative route that drivers are advised to take during the closure is via the C94, A507 and B5704 Woburn Road.

The notice says that where possible access will be maintained to property and premises, but this may be restricted from time to time.

Details of this closure were posted on the Public Notice Portal, a system provided in association with Britain’s local news media.

For further information on the closure you can contact Central Bedfordshire Council’s Highways helpdesk on 0300 300 8049.

