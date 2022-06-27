Astronaut Tim Peake is heading to Milton Keynes with his one man Journey to Space show

Tim made history in 2015 as the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station.

In 2021 he embarked on his debut tour of My Journey To Space giving audiences a fascinating insight into life as an astronaut, complete with breathtaking photographs and never-before-seen footage.

Now, due to popular demand, the tour is being extended into 2023 and Tim will send fans into orbit when he visits Milton Keynes Theatre on Tuesday, March 7, as he shares the secrets and science of how and why humans journey into space.

Tim Peake is bringing his one-man show, My Journey To Space, to Milton Keynes

Tim joined the European Space Agency (ESA) in 2009, after an 18-year career in the Army. In December 2015, he became the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station to conduct a spacewalk while orbiting Earth.

“One thing I never anticipated in being selected for the ESA programme, was just how much my own experiences would inspire and fascinate others,” said Tim.

“I will always be mesmerised by space and space travel, but I am just as honoured to be able to travel the country sharing my story and experiences.”

Tim Peake - My Journey To Space, is an epic and thrilling journey to the International Space Station, offering unprecedented access, from training to launch, spacewalk to re-entry.

Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for an awe-inspiring ride. This is an event not to be missed.