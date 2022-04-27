Auction to be held to mark 10-year anniversary of Milton Keynes debt advice charity

Items on offer to the highest bidders include bespoke packages such as a planned birthday party, dinner at home with waitress service, private art lessons and various hampers.

Lots start from as little as £1 and many will go up in £1 increments so a fantastic opportunity to grab a bargain and help a local charity raise some much needed funds. Winners will be contacted by email once the auction has closed. The auction is being run through the website Jumblebee and all lots will be available to preview on Monday 9th May from 6pm at www.jumblebee.co.uk/mkmoneylifeline.

MK Money Lifeline is an independent debt advice charity offering free, confidential, and impartial debt advice for all in need in Milton Keynes. Their work is driven by a compassion to reach out to those who are in need or disadvantaged in the city They offer face-to-face advice and negotiate with creditors on clients’ behalf.

The online charity auction will be held over 10 days to mark the 10th anniversary of MK Money Lifeline

Fundraising and communications officer, Erica Stevens, said: “We are so excited about this fundraising opportunity. Being an online auction means that everyone who wants to take part can, regardless of where they are or their other time commitments. We encourage everyone to please share this event with family and friends to raise money for this amazing charity that really can change lives”.

She addd: “Debt has no place in Milton Keynes or in fact anywhere. MK Money Lifeline’s existence reflects the serious debt situation locally and in the UK. MKML has been releasing people from debt since 2012 and they still want to be there to release people from debt in MK for as long people are in need of their help. Without the kind financial support of donors, work would not be able to continue”.

Items have been kindly donated and pledged by local businesses organisations and individuals. For more information and/or to donate an item email [email protected]

For more information about MK Money Lifeline go to www.mkmoneylifeline.org.uk. For debt advice call 0300 1235 198.