Auntie Em's Kitchen and MK Cookery School unite to launch 'Auntie’s Cookery School'

Following a successful partnership during the Easter Holidays, where they provided meals for children from low-income families, these two organizations have discovered a profound alignment in their commitment to uplift the community and founded a charity called Auntie’s Cookery School.

During their previous collaboration, Auntie Em's Kitchen and MK Cookery School recognized the pressing need for initiatives that extend beyond the Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) funded meals they had been providing. Together with invaluable insights from the community and extensive research, they embarked on an ambitious mission to empower young people who have experienced the care system.

The transition to adulthood can be daunting for care leavers. For many, reaching the age of 18 means leaving the care of foster parents or children's homes, and they are thrust into independent living, expected to survive on a meagre £67 per week of Universal Credit.

Council chambers in MK. Jobs fair for care experienced young people

Determined to provide support and skills that truly matter, Auntie’s Cookery School partnered with Learn Plus Us to create a comprehensive curriculum. Their curriculum, approved by the National Awarding Body, NCFE, encompasses a 10-week Level 1 course, with three hours of instruction per week. The course covers fundamental culinary skills, including meal preparation, as well as essential employability skills such as CV writing, budgeting, and earning a Food Hygiene Level 2 certificate.

This initiative is not solely intended for those interested in a career within the hospitality industry; it is designed to enhance independence. The curriculum emphasizes budgeting, nutrition, and recycling as core pillars. Each week, learners will prepare their meals, culminating in a communal dining experience. Furthermore, they will document their progress in a portfolio of their work, fostering a sense of achievement and self-efficacy.

Auntie’s Cookery School have also worked closely with the MK Council Social Care Team. Although the council had contemplated offering a similar program in the past, budget constraints had posed a significant obstacle. Remarkably, there is currently no UK council running a scheme like this for care leavers. Auntie’s Cookery School, in partnership with the MK Council, aspire to set a precedent, making this initiative a standard offering for every council responsible for young care-experienced individuals.

Milton Keynes alone is home to nearly 300 young people aged 16 and over who are in the care system. The objective is to ensure that all these young individuals have access to these vital life skills.

Auntie’s Cookery School

Beyond the Level 1 award, a Level 2 award will also be available for those with a keen interest in the hospitality industry. Upon completion of the Level 2 award, students will have the opportunity to gain practical experience by working alongside Auntie’s Cookery School on their Social Enterprise Food Van, set to make appearances at events across Milton Keynes next summer. This hands-on experience will provide these young individuals with valuable insights into the hospitality industry.

To launch this transformative initiative, Auntie’s Cookery School is seeking £10,000 in funding for the pilot scheme, scheduled to commence in January. This funding will enable them to provide essential skills training to 12 young people, empowering them on their path to independence and alleviating the anxieties associated with living alone at such a young age.

Upon successful completion of the pilot scheme, Auntie Em's Kitchen and MK Cookery School will have real-time data to support grant applications from renowned organizations such as The National Lotto, Global's Make Some Noise, Postcode Lottery, and Children in Need, among others.

If you are willing to support this life-transforming pilot scheme, please get in touch. For further information or press inquiries, please contact [email protected] or [email protected]