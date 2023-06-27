Authentic new wine bar set to give busy Milton Keynes folk a chance to relax and chill the true Italian way

A new Italian wine bar is set to give people in bustling CMK the chance to chill in true ‘aperitivo’ style.

The apertivio, in Italy, is a moment of the day when friends gather to chill over a drink and snack after work, at lunchtime or at the weekend.

A company called Veeno is bringing this quintessential Italian habit to the city centre, where it is planning to open a new wine bar in The Hub in September.

An aperitivo moment at Veeno

“We want to make sure everyone can enjoy great wines and the most authentic sharing boards of meats, cheeses and other appetisers imported from strictly selected Italian producers,” said a spokesman.

People will be able to choose from a huge range of wine plus sharing boards of snacks, including Italian meats, cheeses, bruschetta and breads.

Veeno even has its own family vineyard to ensure its wine is the finest.

The spokesman said: “Giumarella and Cutaja are the names of the family vineyards from where the wines come from... A total of 120 hectares are located in the land of the Trapani province.

Veeno has its own Italian vineyard to produce its wine

"The highest hills, dedicated to the cultivation of the whites varieties, reach an altitude of 450 meters above sea level, whereas the valley bottom is where the red varieties grow.”