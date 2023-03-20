Award honours teacher who has dedicated 10 years to working with Milton Keynes Junior Filmmakers

A film maker who has worked with Junior Filmmakers in Milton Keynes has been honoured for his commitment to the organisation which marks its tenth anniversary.

Frank Scarito is a filmmaker, musician, and graphic designer who has worked with Junior Filmmakers for ten years, teaching young people from Milton Keynes how to make films.

Frank has worked in and out of schools helping young people produce films, musicals, dramas and documentaries with many students going on to study film at higher education or work in the sector.

The award was presented to Frank by Nana Oguntola as part of activities marking the tenth anniversary of Junior Filmmakers.

Nana Oguntola, chief executive of World Media Initiatives CIC which runs Junior Filmmakers, said: ‘Frank has been faithful for the past 10 years, not just keeping his commitment to train but also in the growing quality of output he delivers with his film makers.

"We had to do something to honour him, and I felt the book was a great opportunity, especially as it was on the occasion of our tenth anniversary.”

The book, ‘Junior Filmmakers Book of Film Scripts’, is a collection of 39 film scripts produced as part of the film making process. The book allows other film makers to select a script to suit their genre such as bullying, sibling rivalry, knife crime, black history, horror or romance.

The ‘Junior Filmmakers Book of Film Scripts’ has bee published to mark the tenth anniversary of Junior Filmmakers. The book is available to purchase on Amazon.