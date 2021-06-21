Award-winning Bat out of Hell musical coming to Milton Keynes and tickets are on sale now

Award-winning Bat Out Of Hell, the Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits, is coming to Milton Keynes next year.

The show, which had blown audiences away in the UK, Canada and USA, will arrive in MK Theatre on Tuesday June 14 2022.

It played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London’s Dominion Theatre from 2017 to 2019 and vowed critics and audiences alike.

The show has had rave reviews

The musical also ran successfully in Canada, Germany and at New York’s City Centre in 2019.

It won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for 8 WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

Producer Michael Cohl said today, “We’ve all been through a lot these past 15 months and we now need a really good night out with friends and family. Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical will give you the most fun night you can have in the UK and Ireland this year (with your clothes on)!

"People will once again be able to dance and sing along to these great Steinman songs. This musical was Jim Steinman’s life-long dream and he was incredibly proud of the love the show received from critics and audiences alike. This tour will be in memory of Jim.”

Bat Out Of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 50 million copies worldwide. 16 years later, Steinman scored again with Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which contained the massive hit I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out Of Hell albums, including You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Bat Out Of Hell, I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, as well as two previously unreleased songs, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love.

In Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical, the electrifying rock songs of Mr Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

The UK & Ireland Tour of Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart and musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed. The casting has yet to be announced.

It is produced by David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl andTony Smith, with executive producer Julian Stoneman.

Performances at MK Theatre will run from Tuesday June 14 to Saturday June 25 2022. Tickets are from rom £13 and available online here or by calling