Award-winning ‘Indian Glastonbury of Milton Keynes’ celebrates fifth anniversary

The annual event attracts 15,000 people

A small idea started by 25 people from India has grown into an event so huge that it’s nicknamed the "Indian Glastonbury of Milton Keynes”.

The group came together five years ago to stage to celebrate its native culture and pay tribute to the local community who have accepted the Indian Diaspora as their own.

They organised a special India Day at Campbell Park – described as the “epitome of Indian hospitality” for people to enjoy.

Last year's India Day attracted 15,000 people in Milton Keynes

This is now an annual event, attracting massive crowds, and thousands are already looking forward to this year’s India Day on Saturday June 22.

A non-profit, non-ticketed pageant, the idea of the day is to generate interest in the various facets of Indian culture through various cultural programmes, with a unique parade depicting the beauty of India and a host of stalls offering a taste of India.

It has become the biggest festival of art, culture and heritage in the region, and this month its efforts were rewarded by winning the honor of winning the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Award for ‘Celebrating Diversity’.

"It’s an achievement that underscores our commitment to fostering inclusivity and promoting diversity in our community, said a Jyoti Mayekar, chairperson of India Day Milton Keynes (IDMK).

A cultural, community-driven, not-for-profit, nonpolitical and non-religious organisation, they are inviting city businesses to join us in our mission to foster community cohesion and celebrate the rich tapestry of Indian culture.

“This year's parade theme is "Indian Cinema" and we're ready to celebrate the magic of cinema and beyond! Mark your calendars for Saturday, the 22nd June and get ready for a day filled with music, dance, food, and fun for the whole family!” said Jyoti.

She added: “Since its inception, ID:MK has been a testament to the power of diversity, bringing together people of all backgrounds without discrimination. From its vibrant parade to its diverse cuisine and day-long entertainment, the festival has become a highlight of the MK calendar, earning the endearing nickname "Indian Glastonbury of MIlton Keynes”.

“What began as a humble initiative has blossomed into a spectacular annual event, captivating the community of MK and beyond.

“As we commemorate our fifth anniversary, we invite businesses to partner with us in our journey. By becoming sponsors, you not only support a worthy cause but also align your brand with values of community service and cultural exchange.

Your contribution will enable us to continue growing from strength to strength, ensuring that India Day: MK remains a shining example of unity in diversity and a beacon of multiculturalism in the heart of England.

"Join us as we celebrate five years of ID:MK and look forward to the festival's continued success. Together, let's build enduring bonds of friendship and harmony within our community.”

You can find details of sponsorship opportunities here.

