Award-winning Milton Keynes author shares adoption stories with youngsters at Aylesbury Library event

A bestselling author from Milton Keynes shared stories and experiences which inspired her latest book at an event in Aylesbury.

Holly Marlow, gave a talk on adoption and foster care at a book signing event in Aylesbury Library.

Her latest children’s book Rest in the Nest explores the different types of families people grow up in.

Holly Marlow

Holly read an extract from the latest book which covers foster care, adoption and kinship care.

She also told stories from Cousins by Adoption which explains the adoption process to children through storytelling.

After introducing more Bucks families to her work, Holly completed a meet-and-greet with local booklovers.

Who purchased signed copies of the Milton Keynes woman’s work.

Holly and her daughter Zoe

Holly, who quit a job in aerospace to pursue her passion for writing, was joined at the Aylesbury event by her daughter. Seven-year-old, Zoe, who also signed books, the prodigious schoolgirl illustrated three of the stories Holly has published.

Holly said: “Lots of the children were very excited to meet her. The event had a fantastic turnout. Lots of local families, and some people had travelled from Milton Keynes, Bicester and even London.”

One of her key motivations for starting writing children’s books was to help youngsters, including her own, better understand adoption.

With her husband, Holly has adopted a three-year-old boy who they raise alongside Zoe.

She added: “When going through the adoption process, Zoe had a lot of questions and that inspired me to write my bestselling book, Delly Duck: Why a Little Chick Couldn’t Stay with his Birth Mother, to help explain why some children need to be taken into foster care and adopted. I’ve now written five books (plus some translations and special editions), all inspired by the tricky questions my children and others have about adoption, foster care and kinship care.”

She is also available to speak at schools and can be contacted by individuals and organisations on her website here.