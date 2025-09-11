Award-winning Milton Keynes restaurant offers FREE Katsu Curry to anyone called Kat, Sue, Katie, Katherine, Suzy or Suzanne

A award-winning city restaurant has launched a unique giveawa to celebrate National Katsu Curry day.

The Banana Tree at The Hub in Central Milton Keynes is giving away FREE Katsu curries this monht to anyone named Kat or Sue, or close enough.

The offer even extends to people called Katie, Katherine, Suzy or Suzanne.

All people have to do is show proof of name to enjoy a free Katsu dish of their choice, worth up to £16.75.

"There’s no need to book just show your Big Flavour Club loyalty membership which can downloaded free here,” said a spokesperson.

"This offer is available for four days Monday to Thursday September 22-25.. Why celebrate national Katsu curry on just one day?”

Banana Tree is a Pan-Asian restaurant, serving dishes from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore. It’s line up of three-star dishes includes the much-loved Katsu Curry, where crispy katsu is paired with rich Japanese curry sauce, fluffy rice, edamame and sesame.

There is also the all-new Katsu Burger, with crispy chicken or veggie fillet, spicy mayo, puffed noodle crunch, and a drizzle of Katsu sauce tucked into a soft Shokupan bun with a side of Salt n’ Pepper Chilli Chips.

And the intriguing newcomer, Katsu Carbonara (£16.75) - a daring East-meets-West mash-up of silky noodles, golden katsu, velvety laksa sauce, Parmigiano, sesame, crispy onions, and green beans, is described as “indulgent, unexpected, and unapologetically Banana Tree”.

“With dishes usually priced between £16.45 and £16.75, the giveaway isn’t just a playful nod to National Katsu Day it’s a seriously generous reason to celebrate, offering fans the chance to enjoy some of the restaurant’s biggest crowd-pleasers entirely free,” said the spokesperson,

To avoid any confusion on who makes the cut, Banana Tree will reveal the full qualifying list of name variations on Instagram

The spokesperson said: “At Banana Tree, we celebrate bold flavour in everything we do, and we love a mash-up. Our Katsu range is one of our proudest creations, so National Katsu Day felt like the perfect moment to have some fun with our fans – and who better to celebrate than all the Kat(s) and Sue(s) out there? From curry to carbonara, this is Katsu like you’ve never tasted it before.”

