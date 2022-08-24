Award-winning traditional butchers shop forced to close down in Milton Keynes town due to soaring cost of refrigerating its meat

Olney Butchers has graced the town’s Market Place for seven years and won awards for the quality of its home-made sausages and burgers.

But today director Graham Daniels announced the shop’s energy bills for running its large refrigerators have risen so much that the business is not longer viable.

He said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have no choice but to close on 31 August.”

Bill, Graham, Paul from Olney Butchers have won national awards for their products

In April last year, he paid 12.88p per kWh (kilowatt hour) for electricity. By November that has shot up to 30.953p per kWh.

"A few days ago our supplier announced an increase in September to 64.692p per kWh,” said Paul.

He added: “We thank our wonderful customers for their loyal support and for giving us the opportunity as an independent business to serve the town of Olney and the surrounding area and become a valued part of the community for the past seven years.

“We would like to thank our staff, past and present, for their loyalty, hard work and friendship. We wish them well for the future.”

The mayor was impressed with Olney Butchers for their hard work during the Covid pandemic

During the Covid pandemic, Graham and his butchers Paul and Phillip pitched in to ensure the town was fed. They supplied orders that could be picked up from the door and helped with deliveries.

Their efforts prompted recognition from the then Mayor of MK, Cllr Mohammed Khan, who paid a personal visit after lockdown to thank them.

In 2019 Olney Butchers shot to fame when Graham, Bill and Paul entered the Great British Butchers Awards 2019.

Their Chicken Huntsman stuffed with Olney sausage meat won a Silver award and the pork Madras sausages and stuffed cheese burger both won Gold.

People travel for miles to buy the homemade sausages from Olney Butchers

The stuffed burgers went through to the final, where they won the runners-up award.

At the time, Graham said: “We pride our selves on offering high quality meats and products at the best possible price.”

Since the closure announcement was made, comments have poured in on social media from people sad to hear the news.