Actress, author, vlogger and award-winning West End actress Carrie Hope Fletcher is heading to Milton Keynes Theatre as part of her first ever UK tour.

The musical theatre star will be performing songs from her stellar career including hits from Heathers, Les Misérables, The Addams Family and many more interspersed with chat about Carrie’s fascinating life and career.

Speaking about the show Carrie Hope Fletcher - An Open Book, Carrie said: “I am so excited to be preparing for my first ever solo concert tour, it is something I have wanted to do for some time, and it’s great to be able to visit even more places and meet even more fans.

Fans can look forward to seeing Carrie Hope Fletcher at Milton Keynes Theatre on June 7

“I adore being on stage and am fortunate to have performed in so many theatres, but there’s something very special about being able to get out on the road and visit some beautiful theatres around the UK.”

Last year, Carrie was named best performer in a female identifying role in a musical as the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella. Most recently, she has wowed critics in a new revival of Brecht’s The Caucasian Chalk Circle and recently delighted in her pantomime

debut as the villain Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty at The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury.

Carrie, who has an impressive three WhatsOnStage Awards to her name, has enjoyed a breathtaking career since her West End debut at the age of nine playing Young Éponine in Les Misérables.

Since then, Carrie’s theatre credits include Fantine in Les Misérables: The Concert, Veronica in Heathers, Wednesday in The Addams Family, Éponine in Les Misérables, both Truly Scrumptious and Jemima in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Beth in Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds and Jane Banks in Mary Poppins.

When she’s not treading the boards of the West End’s biggest stages, Carrie is also a best-selling novelist, Top 20 recording artist and respected vlogger with her popular self-titled music and vlog channel attracting more than a million views a month.

