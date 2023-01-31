Aylesbury Vale gin maker runs Marathon for Milton Keynes brain tumour charity

A gin maker from Great Horwood is training for the London Marathon, inspired by two loved ones who were diagnosed with brain tumours at a young age.

Gus Derry, co-owner of Bucks Brothers Gin, will be running the TCS London Marathon on April 23 in aid of Milton Keynes-based charity Brain Tumour Research.

The 25-year-old is running in memory his cousin, Oscar Long, from Winslow, who died in November at the age of six, just two weeks after being diagnosed with an untreatable diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG).

Gus Derry from Great Horwood

Gus is also inspired by his parents’ godson Gary Oates, who was diagnosed with an ependymoma around the same time as Oscar.

Gary, aged 33, underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy after which he suffered from impaired motor functions. He had further surgery last year after being diagnosed with a second brain tumour, and has had to learn to read, walk and talk again.

Gus, who also works as a window fitter, said: “It’s one thing running for Brain Tumour Research and knowing someone who’s died from the disease but it’s another knowing someone who’s been on the rehabilitation side of things and who knows what the funding does.

“Oscar didn’t make it, but Gary has, and that’s because of the money that’s been raised over the years for research.”

Gus's cousin Oscar died from a brain tumour last year at the age of six

Gus has previously taken part in eight half marathons, two half Ironman events and several triathlons but this will be his first marathon. He is aiming to complete it in less than three hours 30 minutes.

He said: “I’ve wanted to do one for years. I think it’ll be a very emotional day but it’s going to be a great event and I’m really looking forward to it."

He added: “At the moment, training’s going well. I ran five miles in the cold before work this morning. At the moment, my runs are dark and grim but there’s a reason I’m doing them.

“There’s a reason we support Brain Tumour Research – those people who aren’t here any more give you a kick up the backside and that definitely helps.”

Gus Derry with Gary Oates

