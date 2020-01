Meet baby David - the first newborn of 2020 to be delivered at Milton Keynes Hospital.

The bouncing 8lb 6oz boy, whose full name is David Chukwunonso Okafor, made his entry into the world at 1.20am on New Year's Day after a normal delivery.

Baby David

His delighted mum Julieth was presented with a special gift from the Labour Ward manager at Milton Keynes Hospital.

The family lives on Oakridge Park.

Mum and baby are doing well