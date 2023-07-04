Baby naming expert shares 30 summer-inspired names for little girls due to be born in Milton Keynes

A baby naming expert has shared her suggestions for people who are expecting a baby girl this summer.

Editor in Chief of Random Names, Mia Bardot, has selected her favourite names inspired by flowers - and, of course, they are all beautiful.

She said: “You may be looking at baby names and wondering where to start. Should you go with a traditional name, something sentimental, a family name, or venture off the beaten track?

Summer and flower-inspired names for baby girls are beautiful, says a baby naming expert

"The beauty of flower names lies in their versatility, offering endless possibilities and the ability to fulfill a wide range of goals and styles.”

Celebrities are also wild about flower names for girls, said Mia. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have a little girl named Daisy, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share daughter Violet.

Below is Random Names’ summer-inspired selection:

Azalea

Layla

Briar

Leilani

Cassia

Lila

Clover

Lily

Dahlia

Magnolia

Daisy

Marigold

Daphne

Meadow

Fern

Nova

Flora

Poppy

Heather

Posy

Iris

Pua

Ivy

Rose

Jacinta

Rosie

Jasmine

Violet

Juniper

Willow

Mia said: "The selected names in this list range from old-fashioned, traditional names such as Lily and Layla to quirky, contemporary names such as Juniper and Marigold.

“The latter are starting to rise in popularity, especially in the Pacific Northwest. They have a distinctive rhythm and are not ultra-feminine in a traditional sense of sound.

“Azaleas, Dahlias, and Magnolias also make the list of my preferred names. They are extremely feminine in style.”

