Back the Track campaign launched to improve facilities for the disabled in Milton Keynes village

The campaign calls for repairs to the track around Loughton Sports Field which is causing accessibility issues for disabled residents.

Concerns over safety have been raised at a residents’ meeting along with complaints the track is dangerous, especially when wet and muddy.

Elderly residents from nearby Cavendish House also find it difficult to navigate the unsafe footpath due to its uneven surface.

Chloe Smith MP, left, pictured with local ward councillor Amanda Marlow and Loughton candidate for the Loughton and Shenley ward, Ethan Wilkinson

MP Chloe Smith, joined local ward councillor Amanda Marlow and Ethan Wilkinson, Loughton resident and candidate for the Loughton and Shenley ward, to inspect the area.

Cllr Marlow said: “Back The Track is an important local-led campaign to ensure all residents have access to the sports facilities on offer. At the moment, it causes accessibility problems that can mean some residents are simply not able to use the facilities through no fault of their own.”

Chloe Smith, Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, said: "I'm proud to support the "Back The Track" campaign for a paved pathway around the playing field and I know it will make a huge difference to residents who struggle with accessibility, especially in the winter when the route becomes impassable.