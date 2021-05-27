Back to the Future as time-travelling DeLorean hits 40 at Silverstone Classic

Visitors to the Silverstone Classic this summer can go Back to the Future, as the racetrack celebrates 40 years since the birth of the DeLorean.

The milestone is being marked with a record gathering of DMC-12s for an anniversary display and track parade at the festival, from July 30 to August 1.

Although DeLorean’s history as an automotive company was notably short, turbulent and controversial, its futuristic DMC-12 sportscar now enjoys cult status for its time-travelling antics with Marty McFly in the blockbuster Back to the Future movie franchise.

Retro-fitted with a flux capacitor, Doc Brown’s plutonium-powered scene-stealer immortalised the vehicle, capturing imaginations and transforming the Northern Irish-built coupe into one of the most famous cars in the world.

With its timeless Giorgetto Giugiaro styling, revolutionary stainless-steel body and distinctive gull-wing doors, the DeLorean was born in 1981 with film star appeal.

At the time, however, for all its good looks the showstopper was comparatively underpowered and overpriced. Build quality was dubious, too, and within a couple of years the troubled company was filing for bankruptcy with its flamboyant founder John Z DeLorean charged with cocaine trafficking.

Four decades on and the silver machines have become highly desirable automotive icons among car collectors and enthusiasts as well as movie buffs.

More than two thirds of the 9,000 cars produced have survived and, although the vast majority are in America, a few remain in the UK supported by the ever-enthusiastic DeLorean Owners Club UK.

Now, to mark the time-travelling pin-up’s 40th birthday as well as the club’s own 25th birthday, a dazzling double celebration is planned at The Classic with a record turn-out at Silverstone of DMC-12s all revving up for an anniversary track parade on Sunday.

“We were absolutely delighted and honoured to be invited by The Classic to be a part of the event this year and we are looking forward to being a part of the show,” said club treasurer Claire Wright. “We are hoping to have up to 20 cars from across the UK in attendance to mark these two important milestones. Here’s to a great weekend.”

“We, too, are honoured to be hosting a record turn-out of these remarkable movie star machines,” said Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic’s promoter Goose Live Events. “We will, though, be limiting them to under the magical, time-travelling 88mph barrier on their parade lap.”

In total, more than 120 car clubs have registered for dedicated infield displays taking advantage of special club packages available for those registering before the end of May. With so much pent-up demand following the postponement of The Classic’s own 30th birthday party in 2020, record numbers of club members have already booked for 2021.

Along with all those attending the world’s biggest historic motor racing festival, they will be treated to a superb ‘Greatest Hits’ programme of retro races, a feast of family entertainment, live music from Scouting for Girls, The Brand New Heavies and ASWAD, driving and passenger ride experiences plus the amazing car club displays.

All tickets for The Classic must be purchased in advance with adult general admission starting at £47 and a three-day weekend ticket £125.

Free admission is offered to accompanied children aged 10 and under, while day tickets for those aged between 11 and 15 are priced from £6.

As ever, subject to guidelines, all tickets will give access to both racing paddocks, open trackside grandstand seating, live music concerts on Friday and Saturday evenings and much of the fabulous family entertainment on offer including funfair rides, driving experiences and stunt shows.

Tickets carry a Covid booking guarantee which means that, if a change in current government guidelines prevents spectators attending, all ticket buyers will have the option to either transfer their ticket to the following year or receive a full refund.

For more information, visit the official event website here.

1. More than two-thirds of the 9,000 cars produced have survived Buy photo

2. The DeLorean's distinctive gull-wing doors Buy photo

3. Four decades on, the silver machines have become highly desirable among car collectors Buy photo

4. For all its good looks the show-stopper was comparatively underpowered and overpriced Buy photo