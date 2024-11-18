Backlash expected as major parking charge increase announced at Central Milton Keynes - doubling for some shoppers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Labour-run council has today announced parking charges are set to rise significantlyat the city centre – and in some cases they will double.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton Keynes City Council is due to formalise the decision next week to update the tarrif of charge for what it says will be the first time in 10 years.

The reason is to encourage people to use more “sustainable transport methods” such as buses, cycles or lift shares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The change, which is planned to come into effect in March 2025, will ensure that rates are adjusted in line with inflation while remaining competitive with surrounding towns such as Northampton and Bedford, say councillors.

The cost of parking at Central Milton Keynes is to rise significantly

And the increase will bring parking costs closer to the price of bus travel as part of the Labour authority’s broader commitment to encourage public transport use and reduce car dependency.

The changes will see:

 The two-hour minimum stay period in standard purple bays become £2.00 (currently £1.00)

with the hourly rate thereafter remaining at 50p per hour.

 The one-hour minimum stay period in premium red bays become £2.50 (currently £2.00),

with the hourly rate thereafter staying at £2.00 per hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

 E1 employee permit daily charge will cost £3.00 for a whole day (currently £2.80) or £2.00

for five hours (currently £1.40).

 Removal of the car share permit and hotel permit due to applications falling by nearly 90% in

the last five years.

The City Council also plans to recommission MK Connect, in a separate decision being made next week. The current demand responsive passenger service contract is due to end in March 2025.

The increase in parking charges will see more support for the transport system which provides a flexible option for residents not served by traditional bus routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service has seen usage double in the last four years and is projected to account for 500,000 trips this financial year.

Cllr Lauren Townsend, Cabinet Member for Resources and Customer Experience said: “This will be the first increase to parking in Central Milton Keynes in 10 years and will see tariff changes remain lower than neighbouring towns. 14 years of austerity under the previous Conservative government is catching up on local councils and authorities are under increasing financial pressure to maintain and improve essential services.

“This adjustment will allow the Labour Milton Keynes City Council to deliver and explore sustainable transport options for residents and support our growing MK Connect service.”

The news comes the same day as the announcement that a 50% stake in centre:mk shopping centre has been sold to a London asset management company in a multi-million pound deal. Royal London Asset Management Property has bought bought the share for an undisclosed sum from AustralianSuper, which is Australia's largest pension and superannuation fund provider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parking increase will almost certainly anger some shoppers, with many people already saying they avoid going to the shopping centre, or have cut down the number of times they vist, because of the cost of parking.

It will also not be welcomed by many employees there.