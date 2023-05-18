Backlog of long waits cleared at Milton Keynes University Hospital - despite Government missing England target

Milton Keynes University Hospital had no patients facing a 'routine' wait of 18 months or longer for treatment as of March, new figures show. This is despite the Government failing to eradicate these waits across England.

The Government and NHS England set a goal of clearing all waits of more than 18 months by April – excluding very complex cases or patients who choose to wait longer.

But the latest figures show the Government has fallen short, with 41% of the 10,737 cases falling into the category of people choosing to wait or exceptionally complex cases – leaving the remainder as routine waits for treatment.

The backlog of long waiting lists has been cleared at Milton Keynes University Hospital

According to the data, 20 patients had been waiting for treatment at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust for 18 months or more – although the figures suggest none of these were routine waits.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said this broken promise had left "thousands of patients in pain and discomfort for unacceptably long".

“Ministers blame strikes, as if they are mere bystanders. It was their refusal to speak to nurses and junior doctors that forced them out on strike in the first place," he added.

This waiting list peaked in September 2021, when nearly 250,000 people were waiting 18 months for treatment – including 183 at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “Trusts have pulled out all the stops to cut by 90% the number of people waiting 78 weeks or more for care – a remarkable achievement against a backdrop of months of strikes, severe staff shortages and a yawning gap between capacity and growing demand.

“Staff and trust leaders deserve credit for continuing to work flat out to see people as quickly as possible and to improve the flow of patients through the whole health system.

“But there’s a long way to go to get waiting times and lists down across physical and mental services to where patients and the NHS want.”