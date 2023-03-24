Bakery branch in Milton Keynes told major improvement is necessary after food hygiene inspection

A bakery branch in Milton Keynes has been told major improvement is necessary after a food hygiene inspection.

Patisserie Valerie in Centre:MK was handed a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the government’s Food Standards Agency.

The venue – which comes under the restaurant, cafe or canteen classification – is situated at 13/14 Deer Walk, Central Milton Keynes.

centre:mk

Founded in 1926, Patisserie Valerie is a chain of cafés that operates in the UK and specialises in cakes, continental breakfasts, lunches and teas and coffees.

It was given the score after assessment on Valentine’s Day February 14th this year. But the Food Standards Agency inspectors did not love what they saw during their visit.

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Food hygiene ratings

It means that of Milton Keynes's 456 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 337 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The MK Citizen approached Patisserie Valerie for a comment on the rating but we are yet to receive a response.

Rating system:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary