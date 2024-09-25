Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ban on anti-social drinking in public spaces across Milton Keynes has been extended by three years.

Milton Keynes City Council voted last night to extend the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), which expires next month.

The order bans the drinking of alcohol in public places in cases where individuals or groups of people are behaving anti-socially, or in situations where there is a risk of anti-social behaviour occurring.

It currently covers 14 parishes - Central Milton Keynes, Campbell Park, Kents Hill, Monkston Park and Brinklow, Newport Pagnell, Olney, Shenley Brook End and Tattenhoe, Stony Stratford, Bletchley and Fenny Stratford, West Bletchley, Wolverton and Greenleys, Bradwell, Stantonbury, Woughton and Old Woughton.

A variation to the order means it has been extended to cover Great Linford.

Earlier this year the City Council held a consultation on proposals to extend the order, receiving 411 responses, with 96% in favour of an extension.

The PSPO gives police or other authorised officers the powers to be able to ask someone causing anti-social behaviour to stop drinking and hand over their alcohol or be issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice if they do not comply.

Cabinet member for community safety at Milton Keynes City Council Amber McQuillan said: “Extending the PSPO gives us and other relevant authorities the power to take on alcohol-fuelled anti-social behaviour.

“We have always been clear that this specifically targets people who are drinking irresponsibly in public areas and causing nuisance for others.

“I look forward to working with partners to continue our work to ensure everyone can enjoy our public spaces.”