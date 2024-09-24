Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ban on anti-social drinking in public spaces across Milton Keynes is expected to be extended tonight, with one new area due to be added.

Milton Keynes City Council is meeting tonight for a delegated decision on whether to extend, with variations, the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), which expires next month.

The order bans the drinking of alcohol in public places where people are or are likely to cause anti-social behaviour.

The extension of the order is almost certain to be approved, and would be valid for three years.

It currently covers 14 parishes - Central Milton Keynes, Campbell Park, Kents Hill, Monkston Park and Brinklow, Newport Pagnell, Olney, Shenley Brook End and Tattenhoe, Stony Stratford, Bletchley and Fenny Stratford, West Bletchley, Wolverton and Greenleys, Bradwell, Stantonbury, Woughton and Old Woughton, and will have one new addition once approved in Great Linford.

Earlier this year the City Council held a consultation on the proposals, receiving 411 responses, with 96% in favour of extending the order.

A total of 82% of respondents supported the addition of Great Linford, which is due to be added.

Additionally, 69% of respondents supported a variation to add Loughton and Great Holm, although the addition of this area is not part of the proposed decision.

Of those who did not support the extension of the PSPO, a majority cited they believed it was a blanket ban on alcohol, however the City Council has clarified it is only enforced in the event of anti-social behaviour.

The PSPO gives police or other authorised officers the powers to be able to ask someone causing anti-social behaviour to stop drinking and hand over their alcohol or be issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice if they do not comply.

Cabinet member for community safety at Milton Keynes City Council Amber McQuillan said: “Extending the PSPO gives us and other relevant authorities to continue to take on alcohol-fuelled anti-social behaviour.

“We have always been clear that this specifically targets people who are drinking irresponsibly in public areas and causing nuisance for others.

“My thanks go out to everyone that responded to the consultation and I look forward to working with partners to continue our work to ensure everyone can enjoy our public spaces.”